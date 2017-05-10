Berman's colleagues, friends react to wife's death

Kathy Berman was killed in a crash on Sherman Hill Road in Woodbury on Tuesday. (Republican-American photo)

Following news that ESPN sportscaster Chris Berman's wife died in a Woodbury car crash, friends and colleagues took to social media to express their condolences.

Katherine Berman, 67, was killed when her vehicle rear-ended another car on Sherman Hill Road on Tuesday. The driver in the other car, 87-year-old Edward Bertulis, was also killed.

A cause for the crash was still being investigated.

By Wednesday morning, the world reacted.

Like many of u I am Heartbrokrn over the news of the tragic passing of Kathy Berman / Prayers go out to Chris & his family May she RIP — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) May 10, 2017

Truly sad to hear Mrs. Kathy Berman is no longer with us. Praying for you Chris as I know you always told me she was your rock. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 10, 2017

There are times when words are obviously insufficient. Thoughts are with Chris Berman and his family today. Unimaginably sad. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) May 10, 2017

Sad day here in Bristol. My heart and prayers go out to my colleague and football broadcasting legend Chris Berman on the loss of his wife. — Jacob Wolf (@JacobNWolf) May 10, 2017

The Buffalo Bills are circling the wagons more than ever for Chris Berman and his family today.https://t.co/aa7nkbiVNi pic.twitter.com/jbuzVmwmWd — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) May 10, 2017

Our thoughts are with Chris Berman and his family after the passing of his wife Kathy.



Statement from Coach Harbaugh: pic.twitter.com/UVW0ant1IA — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 10, 2017

Statement on the passing of Chris Berman's wife, Kathy: pic.twitter.com/9NCpxcnNS9 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 10, 2017

