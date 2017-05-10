Berman's colleagues, friends react to wife's death - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Berman's colleagues, friends react to wife's death

Kathy Berman was killed in a crash on Sherman Hill Road in Woodbury on Tuesday. (Republican-American photo) Kathy Berman was killed in a crash on Sherman Hill Road in Woodbury on Tuesday. (Republican-American photo)
Following news that ESPN sportscaster Chris Berman's wife died in a Woodbury car crash, friends and colleagues took to social media to express their condolences.

Katherine Berman, 67, was killed when her vehicle rear-ended another car on Sherman Hill Road on Tuesday. The driver in the other car, 87-year-old Edward Bertulis, was also killed.

A cause for the crash was still being investigated.

By Wednesday morning, the world reacted.

