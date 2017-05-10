Business rakes in the dough with 'pizza doughnut'

Pizza and doughnut lovers may be excited to learn that the two foods have come together at a popular eatery.

The West End Bistro on Main Street in West Haven has combined the two favorites into one.

Owner Jeffrey Lamberti said he's been open for two years and actually did not serve doughnuts until last month.

"It came to me in a dream," he said. "I woke up the next day, and I decided to make a mixture of two of the foods I love."

Wednesday morning, he whipped up the sweet and savory combo for Eyewitness News.

He started with focaccia dough, filled it with cheese, smothered it with sauce and topped with what one might expect for a doughnut:

"Meat sprinkles and of course, Old Glory on top, and that's the pizza doughnut," Lamberti said.

Lamberti said he posted his creation to Instagram first. It's since been earning rave reviews from his customers.

He said he's keeping track of how many of the doughnuts he's selling on a board. Last month, he sold 280. Two hundred of those came in just the last week.

"Over the weekend we had somebody come down from Hartford," Lamberti said. "They picked up eight donuts and that was kind of cool."

While he said he's not sure what idea will come to him next, he said the pizza doughnut is just the beginning.

"I can't wait to play more with doughnuts and do the whole savory doughnut thing and just see what we can do with it," Lamberti said. "I've got all summer."

