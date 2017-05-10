PD: Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Hamden

A 31-year-old pedestrian was hit by a motor vehicle in Hamden on Tuesday night, according to police.

An unidentified person was walking eastbound on West Woods Roads when police said that individual was struck near the intersection of Whitney Avenue around 10 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital after emergency personnel administered cardio pulmonary resuscitation. The condition of the pedestrian was not released by police.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, who was a Ledyard resident, will not face any charges.

The Hamden Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.