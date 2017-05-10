Ambulances in CT honor veterans

Hunters Ambulance in Meriden is showing support for the military with two new ambulances.

The ambulances are decked out in red, white and blue and they each have an American Flag along with the seal for each branch of the military.

"I’ve always wanted to do something in the medical field," Hunters Ambulance EMT Marcello Miranda said. "It’s funny because in the army I wasn’t a medic or anything like that I was actually infantry."

Miranda spent 17 years in the Army National Guard and did a tour in Afghanistan. Now back home, he’s serving in another way with Hunters Ambulance.

Officials with Hunters Ambulance said they wanted to honor our veterans, past and present.

"We probably don’t show it enough and this way we are constantly showing it," Bill McGovern, who is the director of operations for Hunters Ambulance, said. It’s a 24/7 reminder of what they do. What they have given for us.

The rigs are working ambulances that will respond to calls.

"The public will see them," McGovern said. "They’re not show pieces they are working ambulances out in the streets."

Hunters also employ about 30 veterans. Nearly 10 percent of its workforce.

"It shows how much commitment Hunters has to their vets here," Miranda said. "I know I’m proud of it."

