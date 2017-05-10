5.10.17 Poached Salmon with Smoky Bacon, Black Currant Vinaigrette and Sautéed Spinach

Better Recipes

Poached Salmon with Smoky Bacon, Black Currant Vinaigrette and Sautéed Spinach

By Grace Vallo

Ingredients:

2 1/3-pound salmon fillets, skinned

½ cup dry white wine

1 package baby spinach

4 ounces uncooked Applewood smoked bacon, sliced into thin ½ inch pieces

½ cups finely chopped celery hearts

1 large shallot, minced

2 tablespoons black currants

1 tablespoon sherry wine vinegar

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, plus a few tablespoons to sauté spinach

1 large garlic clove, finely minced

Pinch of hot pepper flakes

Snipped chives to garnish

Dash of salt and pepper to taste

Instructions: