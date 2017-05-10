5.10.17 Poached Salmon with Smoky Bacon, Black Currant Vinaigrette and Sautéed Spinach

Poached Salmon with Smoky Bacon, Black Currant Vinaigrette and Sautéed Spinach
By Grace Vallo
Ingredients:
2 1/3-pound salmon fillets, skinned
½ cup dry white wine
1 package baby spinach
4 ounces uncooked Applewood smoked bacon, sliced into thin ½ inch pieces
½ cups finely chopped celery hearts
1 large shallot, minced
2 tablespoons black currants
1 tablespoon sherry wine vinegar
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, plus a few tablespoons to sauté spinach
1 large garlic clove, finely minced
Pinch of hot pepper flakes
Snipped chives to garnish
Dash of salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- For bacon (optional): In a skillet over medium heat, sauté bacon until gold brown and lightly crispy. Place cooked bacon in a paper towel-lined bowl to cool.
- In an 8x8 glass pan, place salmon fillets skin-side down and add wine. Add cold water to the pan until fillets are barely covered in water. Place uncovered pan into oven and let poach for 20-25 minutes for medium. Remove salmon from liquid as soon as fillets are cooked with a slotted spatula.
- Begin vinaigrette by adding ¼ cup olive oil and shallot to a small saucepan over medium heat. Sauté until translucent, about one minute. Add celery, currants, sherry wine vinegar, and salt and pepper. Stir until just warm.
- In a large pot, add olive oil just to coat the bottom of the pot, hot pepper flakes, and garlic. Add all spinach. Over medium heat, toss spinach until wilted. Remove from heat.
- To plate, use tongs to make a bed of spinach. Place salmon fillets on top of spinach beds. Spoon warm vinaigrette over the salmon. Garnish with bacon (optional) and snipped chives. Smell…taste…and enjoy with a nice glass of sauvignon blanc or pinot noir!