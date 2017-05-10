Malloy recommends 'aggressive steps' to balance state budget

Gov. Dannel Malloy said he wants to take "aggressive steps" to balance budget. (WFSB file photo)

The governor recommended taking "aggressive steps" to ensure this year's state budget ends in balance.

In a letter sent to Connecticut lawmakers, the general fund has a projected deficit at $389.8 million.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy recommended the following deficit mitigation actions:

Rescissions (net improvement in balance) - $ 33.5 million

Revenue Transfers - $ 99 . 5 million

Other actions to mitigate the deficit - $ 22.6 million

Budget Reserve Fund - $ 23 5 . 6 million

Malloy said his "overriding goal is to solve this fiscal year's potential shortfall without engaging in deficit borrowing, particularly since the Economic Recovery Notes from the 2009 deficit will not be fully repaid until next year."

In the letter, Malloy asked for "prompt consideration of this plan."

"It requires actions we would all prefer to avoid, such as depleting the Budget Reserve Fund and sweeping funds that in better times would be used for important purposes," Malloy said. "However, I believe we all can agree that our constituents, our taxpayers, our creditors, and our employees all expect that we will decisively address our current year problem and turn our attention to the greater challenge we face in the upcoming biennium."

