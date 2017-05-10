Construction will close part of 84 in Waterbury overnight

A portion of I-84 in Waterbury will be closed in both directions overnight starting next week.

Beginning Sunday, the highway will close each night at 11 p.m. and reopen at 5 a.m. at the Scott Road overpass.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured at exit 25, onto Harpers Ferry Road.

Westbound vehicles will take exit 25 at Scott Road.

The work will continue until May 18.

