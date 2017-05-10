Large fight at Bristol park posted to social media leads to 4 arrests

Jonmeshia White was one of four people arrested after video of a large fight at a park in Bristol, last month was posted to social media. (Bristol Police Department)

After video of a large fight at a park in Bristol, last month was posted to social media, police have arrested four people including a mother and her two teenage daughters.

A fight at Rockwell Park on April 17 was posted to social media. That video led to an investigation by the Bristol Police Department.

Police determined that the fight started after an argument between 27-year-old Jonmeshia White, and 42-year-old Danielle Benoit's daughters. White told police that Benoit's daughters, who are 15 years old and 17 years old, were harassing her in the park.

Benoit told police that she "had gone to the park after learning her daughters were involved in a dispute with White."

This dispute became physical and involved White, Benoit and her two daughters.

Police said 19-year-old Destiney DeVito and 18-year-old Alessandra Pinto, who are both from Bristol, would join the fight.

White, DeVito and Pinto, Benoit and Benoit's daughters were all charged with second-degree breach of peace. Benoit was also charged with risk of injury to a minor.

A 17-year-old boy, whose name was not released, was also charged with second-degree breach of peace and 18-year-old Tyler Bourgoin was issued an infraction for a city ordinance.

Bristol police thanked "those in the community who came forward and assisted with identifying suspects and witnesses in the video that was posted on social media."

White and Benoit were released on a $1,000 bond.

