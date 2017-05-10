Nearly 100 seniors participate in Wii bowling championship

Nearly 100 senior citizens geared up for the annual wii bowling championship in Bristol (WFSB)

Wii bowling has become a competitive sport among seniors, and some have even created their own league.

In fact, the Connecticut Senior Wii Bowling League held their third annual championship at the Bristol Senior Center on Wednesday.

"I absolutely love it, I do I get to socialize with all the seniors from all the other towns. I'm not the best bowler in the world but you know what I have fun,” said Lynne Krakauske, of Plainville who plays on the Young at Heart team.

"We had a bunch of teams that just love to play, love to compete. So we set up some rules and started having some competitions. We play September through April and then in May we get together for our big team tournament which we're doing today,” said Jason Krueger, assistant director at the Bristol Senior Center.

There were 12 teams of eight, totaling 96 senior citizens, who were gunning for the big trophy on Wednesday.

"You know it gets you out of the house and a little exercise. It's really fantastic my husband was almost 200 lbs. He's 170 now,” said Lucy Dalfonso.

Students from Emmanuel Lutheran School helped keep score.

"I didn't know it was going to be this much fun but it's really fun to see the excitement in their eyes when they get a spare. It's really fun. It's like kids in a candy store you know,” said Gabriella Bonefetti, of Bristol.

The Bristol Senior Center took the trophy with a 5,769 total pin fall.

The event has become so popular that they're even booking for next year’s tournament.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.