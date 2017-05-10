Two abused dogs rescued in Hartford

These two dogs were found in Hartford after having been abused (Kenway's Cause)

Two abused dogs were rescued by Hartford Animal Control on Wednesday.

The animal rescue Kenway’s Cause posted photos of the dog on Facebook, saying they needed immediate surgery.

A young Shih Tzu named Penny was found tied out on a balcony with a ruptured eye, was extremely matted and was covered in feces, rescue officials said.

“She appears to have been mistreated as she is not very trusting of people at this time. She wants to sit in your lap but she will snap if you try to touch or handle her. She does warm up once she realizes you mean no harm,” the rescue posted on Facebook.

Penny needs to have her eye removed.

An English Bulldog named Walter was also rescued. Animal control officials said he was being used as a bait dog, and his most severe wounds are on his right front leg and ear.

“At this time we are being told leg amputation is most likely necessary. He is in very bad shape and we are praying we can save this boy,” officials said on Facebook.

Anyone looking to contribute to their care can make a donation to Kenway’s Cause here, Paypal to kenwayscause@aol.com, or checks can be mailed to Kenway's Cause c/o Associates Federal Credit Union, 500 Day Hill Rd, Windsor, CT 06095.

