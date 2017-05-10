A dry end to the workweek, but a weekend drenching!

WEDNESDAY RECAP…

Today was a little better than the last few days. Highs were only in the 50s Monday and Tuesday, but in some locations the temperature reached 60 degrees today. Although we are heading in the right direction, today was still a good 10 degrees cooler than normal. The normal high for May 10th is 70 degrees. We did enjoy a decent amount of sunshine for a while this morning, but clouds quickly filled in and it was a rather cloudy afternoon. At least we didn’t have any rain.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

This evening will be mostly cloudy, but dry. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s. Overnight, we can expect some partial clearing and we should get a good look and the full “Flower” moon. Overnight lows will probably range from 37 to 45 degrees, but that all depends on how much clearing takes place.

TOMORROW AND FRIDAY…

Overall, a very quiet end to the workweek with a weak area of low pressure settling in. We can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine both days and winds will be fairly light. High temperatures will be in the low and middle 60s with cooler readings likely at the beaches.

THE MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND…

Unfortunately, the outlook for the weekend hasn’t changed much, but a complete washout is unlikely. A coastal storm will spread rain into the state on Saturday, but we could get through most of the morning dry. The rain will become steadier Saturday afternoon then it will be heavy at times Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s to near 60 and lows Saturday night will be in the 40s.

Mother’s Day will start out very wet with heavy rain at times in the morning. However, it looks like we’ll start to dry out during the afternoon. If we’re lucky, we might see a little clearing later in the day. Highs on Sunday should be close to 60, give or take a few degrees.

Rainfall totals will likely range from 1-3”, but the GFS model is forecasting up to 4” in parts of the state. If that happens, localized flooding could occur. Some streams and rivers could go into a minor flood. We’ll have a better idea by Friday as to how much rain will fall from this storm and we’ll be sure to keep you updated on-air, online, and through social media.

NEXT WEEK…

Finally, warmer weather is in sight! On the heels of the weekend storm, Monday will be windy and cool with highs in the 60s. We should have a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Temperatures should rise into the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with generally dry weather. If the European Model is correct, temperatures will reach the 80s next week, perhaps by Thursday!

APRIL 2017 IN REVIEW

April was a very warm month with near normal precipitation. The average temperature in Windsor Locks was 53.4 degrees, which is 4.0 degrees warmer than normal. In fact, this April was the 4th warmest on record and records date back more than 110 years! The temperature reached 88 degrees twice in Windsor Locks, on the 11th and the 16th. We had a total of 4 days with highs in the 80s. It was 86 on the 28th and 84 on the 29th, this past Saturday.

Total rainfall was 3.77”, which was only 0.05” above normal. We also had 0.5” of snow in Windsor Locks. Normal, or average, snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

