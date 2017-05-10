Fire breaks out at Hamden townhouse complex - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Fire breaks out at Hamden townhouse complex

Posted: Updated:
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -

Crews are battling a fire that broke out at a townhouse complex in Hamden.

The fire was reported a little before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The complex is located on Townhouse Road.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.