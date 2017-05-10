Hamden condos damaged by fire

Four units were involved in a fire in Hamden on Wednesday (WFSB)

A fire broke out at a condominium complex in Hamden on Wednesday evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at a complex on Townhouse Road.

Four units were involved, officials said.

There were two minor injuries reported and five cats were rescued.

The fire marshal is investigating what happened.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.