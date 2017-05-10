Fidget spinners banned from CT school

The Fidget Spinners that have become popular in many schools across the country could now be becoming a nuisance in the classroom.

The principal at Greene-Hills School in Bristol sent a note home to parents, saying the spinners and Fidget Cubes are now banned from school.

The letter said, in part “Upon returning from spring break, the spinners/cubes have become quite a distraction throughout the school. Not only are they disrupting instruction, but are also the source of some student disagreements.”

The letter also said that any fidget spinners found in school will be taken away by staff.

It is unclear if the toys are banned from other schools in Bristol.

