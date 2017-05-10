Lawmaker looks to regulate ride-share companies

State leaders are considering changing the way two transportation giants do business in Connecticut.

At this point, most people know how to hail a car with Uber or Lyft. It’s just a tap a few buttons on the phone and you're ready to ride.

However, the companies are not regulated in Connecticut, but that could soon change.

Salman Khan feeds his family one ride at a time. He loves being a cab driver but says ride-share companies have made more difficult to make a living at it.

“Since Uber's been here, we've been losing jobs a lot,” Khan said.

His biggest complaint with ride-share companies is right now they are unregulated in Connecticut so he feels like it's an uneven playing field.

“It's just not fair that we're paying and they're not paying,” Khan said.

State Rep. Sean Scanlon agrees, and his proposed law would do something about it by requiring Uber and Lyft to be regulated by the state.

He's glad it would help cab drivers but says it’s really all about protecting consumers.

“It makes sure that they go through background checks that their vehicles are being inspected that they have the proper insurance coverage. To make sure that when a Connecticut resident gets into an Uber or a Lyft that they're taken care of,” Scanlon (D-Guilford) said.

Scanlon said the bill has bipartisan support and after two years of push back, Uber and Lyft have agreed to go along for the ride.

“We've come a long way working with them and we think it's to a point that they understand that we're not trying to dissuade anyone from using Uber and Lyft, we just want to make sure they're safe when they're doing,” Scanlon said.

Khan said he admits he's biased, but says if the bill is rejected it would be a defeat for cabbies and consumers.

“I feel it would be unsafe for the customers because you don't know if the driver has a good background it's regulated, it's just fair,” Khan said.

The bill could also protect your wallet as it would ensure the companies couldn't ever surge their prices by more than 250 percent.

The house will vote on the bill on Thursday and if it's approved it will head to the Senate.

