Rally planned to speak out against CSCU consolidation

A rally is set for Thursday in Hartford during which students and faculty will speak out against a plan to consolidate their colleges and universities.

The plan would combine and share Connecticut State Colleges and Universities System back-office positions like human resources and IT. It could also eliminate positions in the process.

It's not clear yet when or how many positions would be at stake, but students and faculty want those answers.

The consolidation plan has sparked outrage among them and they argue now is the time to be investing in higher education, not cutting.

They said they worry the identity and mission of each individual school will get lost in the downsizing.

But to fill the growing budget gap, the Board of Regents president said they will consolidate administrative personnel across 17 state colleges and universities and create a centrally-managed community college office.

It could lead to $41 million in savings at a time when state funding continues to decline.

The Board of Regents said it is preparing to implement this in July and it could take one to two years to realize the cost savings.

Students and faculty are not being quiet about it.

The board has a meeting on Thursday at the administration building at 61 Woodland Street in Hartford.

Those against the consolidation have planned rally outside of it at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation).