Firefighters battle overnight car fire in New London

An overnight car fire in New London needed a full assignment of firefighters.

Firefighters said they were called to 30 Denison Ave. and needed everyone there because of an exposure hazard.

They said they had to put a foam line into service because the gas tank failed.

There's no word on injuries or what sparked the fire.

Investigators are looking into a cause.

