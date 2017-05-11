Blumenthal: Trump impeachment hearings possible

Unfazed by the president's comments on Twitter, one of Connecticut's senators continued to slam him.

This time, Sen. Richard Blumenthal said impeachment hearings were possible following the President Donald Trump's firing of FBI director James Comey.

Comey's dismissal on Tuesday came in the middle of the FBI's investigation into allegations of collusion between Russia and the Trump Campaign during the 2016 election.

Blumenthal spoke to CNN's Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night about what could come next.

"It is a looming constitutional crisis because it involves a potential confrontation as did Watergate between the president and other branches of government, and it may well produce another United States versus Nixon on a subpoena that went to the United States Supreme Court," Blumenthal said. "It may well produce impeachment proceedings although we're very far from that possibility and right now the President has not been charged, and there is a investigation under way which should be given the kind of integrity and independence that it deserves."

Trump and Blumenthal exchanged barbs on Twitter earlier in the day after Blumenthal discussed the implications of the Comey's firing with the media.

Trump took aim at Blumenthal's military history and prior statements where Blumenthal said he served in Vietnam.

He was in the marine reserves in Washington during the war and admitted in 2010 to misrepresenting his service.

Blumenthal responded by calling him a bully and that the tweet would not silence his calls for an independent prosecutor and investigation.

