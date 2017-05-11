No arrests made one year after Norwalk fatal hit-and-run

One year after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash, the Norwalk Department of Police Service is still looking to make an arrest in the case.

Jaime Lane died after police said she was one of two people hit by a gray BMW on Van Buren Avenue near the intersection of Bedford Avenue around 9:30 p.m.on May 11. Lane was rushed to Norwalk Hospital where police said she died from her injuries.

Police said that gray BMW, which possibly sustained front and right side, fled the scene.

The state of Connecticut is offering a $50,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction of Lane.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the Norwalk Department of Police Service at 203-854-3035 or email cwasilewski@norwalkct.org. People can also leave a message on the police tip line at 203-854-3111 or by clicking here. Police said tips can be kept anonymous.

