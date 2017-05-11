Yale students block traffic as part of failed union negotiations protest

The hunger strike at Yale has been going on for weeks (WFSB file photo)

Students at Yale University are blocking traffic in New Haven following failed teacher union negotiations.

According to an attorney representing the students, his clients are blocking the intersection of Chapel and College streets.

Two of the protesting students were said to be hunger strikers who've been on a water-only diet for more than two weeks.

At the heart of the matter are graduate teachers from eight separate departments who voted to unionize. They claim the university's president, Peter Salovey, refused to negotiate.

The president, however, said there are appeals out to the national Labor Relations Board over the issue.

In the meantime, the students who are protesting said they are prepared to face arrest.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.