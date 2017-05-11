Traffic light falls into Manchester intersection

A traffic light fell across Spencer Street and Hillstown Road in Manchester, according to police. (@CaptDavisc photo)

Crews are working to clear a fallen traffic light in Manchester.

The light and its cables fell across the intersection of Spencer Street and Hillstown Road.

According to police, traffic is being diverted in the area.

Captain Chris Davis told Eyewitness News that a guide wire either snapped or came loose.

He expected repairs to take 1 to 2 hours.

No injuries were reported.

