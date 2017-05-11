Drought conditions evaporate in Connecticut

The drought is over.

According to Meteorologist Mark Dixon, drought conditions are no longer in Connecticut or anywhere in the northeast.

As of Wednesday, a large portion of Hartford County, Litchfield County and parts of New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties were simply "abnormally dry."

there ya have it, as expected... 'drought' conditions are no longer here in ct, or anywhere in the northeast! pic.twitter.com/1QOKrffU5I — Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) May 11, 2017

Drought conditions have been steadily improving over the past several months.

Drought watches were first issued last fall.

Six Connecticut counties were placed under the state's first-ever drought watch back in October.

At the time, Gov. Dannel Malloy urged people to be mindful of their water consumption to stretch the supply.

Reservoirs in many communities dipped to dangerous levels from which they only recently came back.

For more on drought monitoring, check out the map from The National Drought Mitigation Center here.

