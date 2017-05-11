PD: 17-year-old arrested for sexual assault at Torrington High School

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a sexual assault that took place at Torrington High School in December.

Police said the sexual assault took place at Torrington High School after hours on Dec. 6. Police added that the two people knew each other.

An unidentified boy was arrested on April 18. He was charged with first-degree criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor with sexual contact.

Superintendent of Torrington Public School Denise L. Clemons said they "will not tolerate this type of conduct or any other inappropriate conduct toward any of our students."

"We will hold accountable any students who engage in such behavior. In the rare situations when we receive allegations of such conduct, we investigate the claim immediately, properly and thoroughly so that the rights of all students involved are fully respected," Clemons said in a release to the media.

When allegations similar to this occur, Clemons said the school will report them to police and the Department of Children and Families. In this recent incident, Clemons said the schools have conducted their own investigation and are cooperated fully with the police investigation. DCF was also contacted by the school.

"We educate students about appropriate and respectful behaviors and we take all appropriate steps, including student discipline, to prevent any recurrence of inappropriate conduct," Clemons said. "After an investigation, when we find that any students have in fact been treated inappropriately in any way, we take appropriate action to keep students safe and to hold the responsible students accountable."

Clemons said, due to federal laws, they cannot comment on this incident.

"In closing, we wish to assure all members of the Torrington school community that the safety of our children is the District’s foremost concern and there are many policies and procedures in place to ensure the well-being of all our children," Clemons said.

Police said they would not comment any further on the case.

