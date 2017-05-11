'Operation Smackdown' nets more than 1,200 bags of heroin in Watertown

For most home sellers, getting hundreds of inquiries is a dream. But an unusual listing ended in a South Carolina man pulling his home from the market, according to a realtor.More >
For most home sellers, getting hundreds of inquiries is a dream. But an unusual listing ended in a South Carolina man pulling his home from the market, according to a realtor.More >
Human trafficking does happen in Connecticut and a victim is becoming one of the strongest voices on the issue.More >
Human trafficking does happen in Connecticut and a victim is becoming one of the strongest voices on the issue.More >
The Fidget Spinners that have become popular in many schools across the country could be becoming a nuisance in the classroom.More >
The Fidget Spinners that have become popular in many schools across the country could now be becoming a nuisance in the classroom.More >
The governor is calling for immediate budget cuts and emptying state reserves to balance the budget.More >
The governor is calling for immediate budget cuts and emptying state reserves to balance the budget.More >
Unfazed by the president's comments on Twitter, one of Connecticut's senators continued to slam him.More >
Unfazed by the president's comments on Twitter, one of Connecticut's senators continued to slam him.More >
A teen was killed in a crash in Ledyard on Tuesday afternoon.More >
A teen was killed in a crash in Ledyard on Tuesday afternoon.More >
An 89-year-old Florida man survived a minor crash, and then died in a bizarre accident moments after he stepped out of his car.More >
An 89-year-old Florida man survived a minor crash, and then died in a bizarre accident moments after he stepped out of his car.More >
Two people including the wife of an iconic ESPN sportscaster were killed in a crash in Woodbury on Tuesday afternoon.More >
Two people including the wife of an iconic ESPN sportscaster were killed in a crash in Woodbury on Tuesday afternoon.More >
The president took notice of comments made by Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Wednesday morning. But Blumenthal said the president's comments wouldn't silence him.More >
The president took notice of comments made by Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Wednesday morning. But Blumenthal said the president's comments wouldn't silence him.More >
Avon neighbors called police after a bear tried to get into their homes this weekend.More >
Avon neighbors called police after a bear tried to get into their homes this weekend.More >