'Operation Smackdown' nets more than 1,200 bags of heroin in Watertown

Heroin, crack cocaine, cell phones, marijuana and narcan were seized during 'Operation Smackdown.' (Watertown police photo)

Detectives in Watertown took down a suspect in drug investigation dubbed "operation smackdown."

They said Jonathan Oakley, 34, of Waterbury, faces a number of drug-related offenses after police found 1,230 bags of heroin, among other evidence.

Oakley was arrested on Wednesday, according to Watertown police.

The operation began in December and looked into the sale of narcotics.

Watertown and Waterbury Detectives were involved in the investigation.

They said they had to force their way into a home in Newridge Avenue in Waterbury to make the arrest.

Following a previous survey of the home, Oakley was identified inside on Wednesday.

At first police said they found four cellphones, marijuana and $6,000 in cash.

A K9 officer from Middlebury police sniffed out something in Oakley's vehicle.

It was towed to police headquarters and a search warrant was executed.

That's when the bags of heroin were discovered, along with 41 grams of powder and crack cocaine, 64 abused opiate pills and 24 controlled substance pills.

A narcan kit was also found.

A minor was present at the time of Oakley's arrest, so in addition to drug charges, he was charged with risk of injury to a minor.

