CT lawmakers to receive stuffed animals to underscore need for paid family leave

Activists are visiting the State Capitol on Thursday afternoon to push for longer paid family and medical leave.

Connecticut lawmakers are going to receive stuffed puppies to help "underscore the need and priority that passing a paid family leave bill should be afforded this session."

The activists along with the stuffed animals with a card stating that it is illegal to take a puppy away from its mother before eight weeks. However, the cards go on to state that one in four mothers just two weeks after giving birth.

"It's time we stop treating child care like a side issue and give it the priority it deserves," Catherine Bailey with the Connecticut Women's Education and Legal Fund said. "Women are still most often the primary caregivers in their families.”

As Mother’s Day approaches, Bailey said she hopes “lawmakers will not only consider the many sacrifices mothers make to start families.”

“But, also pass paid leave because it's just smart economic policy that bridges the gender pay gap and builds wealth for families and our State."

Lindsay Farrell with Working Families Organization said paid leave is needed “to close the pay gap.”

“Women lose 4% of their earning potential with every child that they have because they are fired from their jobs, punished for taking time off, or unable to advance because they leave the workforce and need to start over. Connecticut will lose even more workers and families to our neighboring states who provide the paid family and medical leave,” Farrell said.

