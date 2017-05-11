The governor is calling for immediate budget cuts and emptying state reserves to balance the budget.

Malloy orders immediate cuts to balance current state budget

Potential state police layoffs to be discussed at meeting today

Potential Connecticut State Police layoffs will be discussed at meeting on Thursday afternoon.

In a letter sent to Connecticut lawmakers, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy recommended taking "aggressive steps" to ensure this year's state budget ends in balance.

The fiscal year will June 30 with what is projected to be a $389 million deficit. In the letter, Malloy called for $33 million in immediate cuts.

Malloy also proposed cuts to the judicial and legislative branches of government.

The meeting will be held at the Office of Labor Relations in Hartford at 4 p.m.

