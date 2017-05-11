Reporter Roger Susanin enjoys love, ice and potatoes in South Windsor

Eyewitness News goes to South Windsor for its latest Twenty Towns in 20 Days.

Forget Virginia, South Windsor is for lovers.

“It's almost mandatory anybody who comes here with a nice bride needs to kiss,” Helmar Wolf said.

Since 1984, thousands of couples have tied the knot at the Mill on the River.

“They say I do right here,” Wolf said. “This is it that is the sacred spot.”

Wolf has been at the center of all the love. He and a business partner bought the property and transformed it into a restaurant, bar, and a love factory.

“I love it it's like this is my living room,” Wolf said. “I see all my friends they come in here and it's just a great spot to be.”

Just a few miles away, a very different kind of love story plays out just about every night on the ice at the South Windsor Arena.

“Everybody knows everybody pretty much, very community oriented,” Steve Grigorian is the co-owner of the South Windsor Arena said. “I think we have a lot to offer the town.”

Grigorian said the South Windsor Arena is the oldest ice rink in Connecticut.

“Every NHL team that played the whalers back in the day this was their practice facility,” Grigorian said. “I picked Ike and Tina turner up at the airport brought them here we had a concert. We've done everything.”

Danny Bell opened his potato-centric restaurant where he serves gigantic spuds topped with everything under the sun two weeks ago. Bell opened it after winning the Big E's top potato award for several years in a row.

“I would have never believed that people would get so excited about a potato with a topping,” Bell said. “I honestly never thought it would.”

Bell said he credits South Windsor, a town known for its outdoor mall Evergreen Walk

