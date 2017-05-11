Plainville seeks dog park, but neighbors want it muzzled

Pooches may soon have a new place to play in Plainville.

Plans are in the works for a dog park and town officials said they've been scoping out a place to put it. The Plainville Recreation Department said they are looking at several locations, but nothing was set in stone.

One location, however, is getting mixed reactions.

Linda Marchione and her dog Charlie walk that Norton Place Extension neighborhood several times a day.

"Charlie pretty much knows everybody," Marchione said.

She said a dog park would be the perfect place to get some exercise.

“They’ve gotta have something for animals, they’ve really got to do that. More people have dogs," Marchione said. "In my neighborhood alone, there are five of us who have dogs.”

Several places are potential spots for the park.

“I think it’s a good idea," Dennis Plant, Plainville. "A good place for the dogs to run, have some social time.”

The Norton Place Extension area has stakes around it to make where the park would go.

“It does sound like they want this spot," said Danielle Roux, Plainville. “I don’t really like the idea. It’s a quiet neighborhood, the weekends we’re going to end up with dogs barking.”

Another concern shared among some neighbors is that the quiet dead end street only has so much room for parking.

“I don’t want to see this whole thing become parking and then I can’t get out," Roux said.

Roux said she and her neighbors have brought the concerns to the town.

She said she's hoping they found a place that works for everyone.

“Not that I don’t like pets, I really do like pets," Roux said. "But you know like everyone says not in my backyard, now it’s kind of my turn, not in my backyard.”

The next meeting of the Plainville Recreation Department is on June 7 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Plainville Recreation Department.

After a location is determined, they will do a site plan, figure out cost, have public hearing

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.