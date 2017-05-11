Rally to be held on Bridgeport officer-involved shooting

One person died and another was seriously injured during an officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport.

An officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport is under investigation (WFSB)

PD: One dead, one injured in officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport

An officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport left a teenager dead and three other people hurt.

One person was killed and three others were hurt, including two officers, in a Bridgeport officer-involved shooting. (WFSB photo)

A vigil was held after officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport on Tuesday. (WFSB)

Community leaders in Bridgeport are expected to rally on Thursday afternoon after an officer-involved shooting left a teenager dead and another person was seriously hurt.

The shooting happened on Tuesday after officers tried to stop a stolen motor vehicle on Park Avenue around 5 p.m. Police said the driver "refused to stop, and engaged officers in a brief vehicle pursuit."

The chase ended when police said the vehicle struck several cars while traveling the wrong way on Fairfield Avenue.

After one officer was hit by the suspect's vehicle, state police said a second officer "fired at least one round from their duty weapon, striking both the operator and front seat passenger."

An officer at the scene said at two officers were taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital with minor injuries, police said. The passenger, who was 21-year-old, Bridgeport resident Julian Fyffe, was taken to Bridgeport Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The driver, who friends and family identified 16-year-old Jason Negron, died on the scene.

The officer, who has not been identified, was placed on administrative leave and the incident is under investigation Connecticut State Police Detectives from Western District Major Crime Division.

The Bridgeport Branch NAACP said it will "monitor ongoing investigation and community reporting for accuracy and timeliness as has been our role in recent police matters."

Supporters of Black Lives Matter and other groups gathered Wednesday night for a vigil and asked the police to release more information about what happened.

A rally between community leaders and NAACP members will be held in front of Margaret Morton Government Center at 4 p.m. The purpose of the rally is to discuss "next steps," according to NAACP.

