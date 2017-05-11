Man accused of following young girls to school

Khamphat Phetchampa is accused of following a couple of young girls to school in New Haven. (New Haven police)

Police in New Haven said they arrested a man for following a couple of girls to school and trying to speak with them.

They said Khamphat Phetchampa, 39, of New Haven, after they said he followed the 10- and 12-year-old girls to the front steps of the Ross Woodward School on Barnes Avenue.

The incident happened on Thursday morning.

The girls told school officials as soon as they arrived at school.

Police said the man's motives for repeatedly trying to speak with the girls is "the subject of the department's ongoing investigation."

Phetchampa was charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Police stressed that there was no abduction or an attempt at an abduction.

The girls were not hurt.

