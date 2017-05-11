Man faces sex assault, human trafficking charges

Police in New Britain have arrested a 20-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.

The arrest of Miguel Pagan comes following an incident that was reported to police on April 7. The details of that incident were not released by police, but a 14-year-old girl was involved.

Pagan was arrested and charged with trafficking persons, first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, and risk of injury to children by sexual contact.

