Man passes lessons learned from late mother on to children

Following his mother’s death, Zack Eddinger is taking what he learned from her and passing it on to children he coaches.

“She really taught us there is more to life than just work,” Eddinger said about his mother Barbara Eddinger, who died in a hit-and-run last year in Middletown when she was putting her mail in her mailbox.

Zack Eddinger is taking a negative event and trying to turn it into something positive.

He's not only teaching children the plays of soccer, but he's teaching them why it's important to give back to their community.

“The children are doing a lot of things within their communities and recognize how they can give back and how soccer is an avenue to share in their gifts,” said Zack Eddinger.

A year after his mother’s death, an arrest was made.

Barbara was known in the Middletown and surrounding communities for giving back and doing what she loved.

She also owned a gardening center, which her family has taken over.

Giving back is what Zack is hoping to instill in the children he coaches in Middletown.

In just a short 6 months, the little athletes have made valentines for veterans, collected old soccer equipment to give to players in other countries who can't afford it, and collected food for local food pantries.

While soccer is the main attraction, the life lessons might last a little longer than the talent on the field.

“If we can add that environment and community of giving back and the recognition that the children in our program have it better than a lot of others than we think it's something really good for them,” Zack Eddinger said.

