Rain will put a damper on the Mother's Day weekend!

THURSDAY RECAP…

It was quite chilly across much of the state early this morning. In fact, some locations had frost! The morning low at the Litchfield High School was 31 degrees. It was 32 degrees in Thomaston and Canaan, and 33 degrees in Durham and Danbury. The morning low was 34 degrees in Waterbury, 36 degrees in Meriden, and 39 degrees in Wethersfield, Hartford, and Willimantic.

This morning started out bright and sunny, but clouds quickly took over since the air aloft is cool and a bit unstable. However, we did have some bright spots in the state later in the day. High temperatures ranged from 60-65 in many locations.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Nice and quiet! Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 40s, but some 30s are possible if we have more in the way of clearing. By the way, sunset this evening is at 8:00 pm straight up! We have another 30 minutes of daylight to gain in the evening between now and June 21st, the first day of summer!

FRIDAY…

This week has been cool from the very beginning and that is the way it will end. Tomorrow’s highs will be around 60, give or take a few degrees. The normal high for May 12th is 70 degrees. There will be intervals of clouds and sunshine and winds will be fairly light.

THE MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND…

We are still expecting a coastal storm and a good amount of rain. Rainfall totals will likely range from 1-2”, but there could be more than 2” in some locations. However, the European Model is actually going a little lighter when it comes to rainfall. We should get through most of Saturday morning dry. Rain is likely Saturday afternoon and it could become heavy at times Saturday night. Rain will taper off to showers on Mother’s Day, but showers may exit the state before the day is over. A north-northeasterly wind will become stronger Saturday night and Sunday. It is going to be a very cool weekend with daytime highs in the 50s and nighttime lows in the 40s. Temperatures may come close to 60 degrees on Saturday if rain arrives a little later.

NEXT WEEK…

Monday will be mostly cloudy, windy and cool with highs 60-65. A few showers are possible as well since the air aloft will be cool, moist, and a bit unstable.

A long overdue warming trend will begin on Tuesday! We are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday afternoon. There is the potential for very warm weather Wednesday and Thursday. We are forecasting 82 degrees for Wednesday and 86 degrees for Thursday! Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry. A few showers are possible on Thursday.

APRIL 2017 IN REVIEW

April was a very warm month with near normal precipitation. The average temperature in Windsor Locks was 53.4 degrees, which is 4.0 degrees warmer than normal. In fact, this April was the 4th warmest on record and records date back more than 110 years! The temperature reached 88 degrees twice in Windsor Locks, on the 11th and the 16th. We had a total of 4 days with highs in the 80s. It was 86 on the 28th and 84 on the 29th, this past Saturday.

Total rainfall was 3.77”, which was only 0.05” above normal. We also had 0.5” of snow in Windsor Locks. Normal, or average, snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.

DROUGHT UPDATE…

There is good news. The state is no longer in a drought, although parts of the state are still abnormally dry. Rainfall this weekend will help even more!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

