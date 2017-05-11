Person in critical condition after being struck by car - WFSB 3 Connecticut

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -

A person is in critical condition after being hit by a car in North Haven on Thursday evening. 

According to North Haven Fire Department, a person was struck by a car near 630 Washington Avenue. 

The person was brought to Yale New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

The person's name has not been released at this time. 

