Person in critical condition after being struck by car

A person is in critical condition after being hit by a car in North Haven on Thursday evening.

According to North Haven Fire Department, a person was struck by a car near 630 Washington Avenue.

The person was brought to Yale New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The person's name has not been released at this time.

