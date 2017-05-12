Man hit in the ankle by gunfire

A man was shot in the ankle and found on Center Street in Hartford on Thursday night. (WFSB)

A man in Hartford was hit in the ankle by gunfire late Thursday night.

Police said it happened just after 10:15 p.m. near East Street.

They said their Shot Spotter detection system recorded 10 shots in the area.

The victim was found on the backyard of 46 Center St.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his left ankle.

Police listed him as being in stable condition.

They described the suspect as a man wearing glasses and a blue sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police.

