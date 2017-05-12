Donkey on the lam takes refuge in Vernon garage

A homeowner in Vernon found an uninvited guest in a garage on Thursday.

Police said a donkey that had escaped from a local farm ended up on Rolling View Drive.

Vernon animal control arrived and had to pursue 'Delilah' for a little while.

However, they were able to get her and bring her safely home.

"Apparently she had just decided to take a midnight stroll around the neighborhood," police wrote in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.