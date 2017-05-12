Friends, family to remember pilot who died in Wallingford plane crash

Dr. Joseph Tomanelli was killed when the plane he and his son were flying crash in Wallingford on Monday night. (iWitness/Hartford HealthCare photos)

Those who knew a man killed in a Wallingford plane crash last month will gather on Friday night to remember him.

Friends and family said a memorial service for Dr. Joseph Tomanelli has been set at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home in Cheshire.

Joseph Tomanelli was in the plane with his son when it crashed near the Meriden-Markham Airport.

His son, 21-year-old Daniel Tomanelli, survived the crash.

Joseph Tomanelli was a doctor with Hartford Healthcare.

The service begins at 5 p.m.

