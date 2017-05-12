Vehicle slams into Manchester dog school

A vehicle crashed into a dog training business in Manchester on Friday morning.

Police said it happened at Tails-U-Win at 175 Adams St.

The crash caused a water issue that's made for some flooding in the business.

Police reported significant damage.

There were no injuries to people or pets.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

See photos of the scene here.

Vehicle into a building at 175 Adams St. No reported injuries pic.twitter.com/ERKSROM0K7 — Chris Davis (@CaptDavisc) May 12, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.