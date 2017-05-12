Man charged after firing a round at a chipmunk in South Windsor

Shawn Burkett is accused of firing his shotgun at a chipmunk. (South Windsor police)

A man in South Windsor was charged after police said he fired a shot at a chipmunk.

They arrested 47-year-old Shawn Burkett on Thursday.

Someone complained that gunshots were heard in the area of Birch Road.

Officers said they learned that Burkett had fired his shotgun toward the street at a chipmunk.

They arrested and charged him with unlawful discharge of a firearm.

He was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond and scheduled to face a judge in Manchester on May 25.

