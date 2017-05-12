Fiancee: Aaron Hernandez thought he was going to be freed

Shayanna Jenkins said she thought her fiancee was coming home. (WFSB file photo)

Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez sounded as if he thought he would soon be freed in his last conversation with his fiancee before he killed himself.

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez says in an interview on "Dr. Phil" scheduled to air next week that he said "Daddy's going to be home ... I can't wait to hold you and love you" in a telephone conversation hours before he was found hanged in his prison cell on April 19.

He had been acquitted in a double murder trial days before but was still serving a life sentence in another murder case.

The show's host, Dr. Phillip McGraw told NBC's "Today" show on Friday that Jenkins-Hernandez does not believe the former New England Patriots player killed himself, despite the evidence.

McGraw also said Jenkins-Hernandez is not expecting any financial benefit from the death.

