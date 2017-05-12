Kayaker drowns in Wethersfield Cove

A kayaker drowned after his kayak overturned in Wethersfield Cove, police said. (WFSB)

Police are looking into the discovery of a body near Wethersfield Cove on Friday.

They said a kayaker was fishing when the kayak overturned.

The person drowned as a result.

A fisherman discovered the body.

The kayaker has not been identified by police.

