Man's body pulled from Wethersfield Cove - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Developing

Man's body pulled from Wethersfield Cove

Posted: Updated:
A kayaker drowned after his kayak overturned in Wethersfield Cove, police said. (WFSB) A kayaker drowned after his kayak overturned in Wethersfield Cove, police said. (WFSB)
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -

Police are looking into the discovery of a body near Wethersfield Cove on Friday. 

A fisherman discovered the body around 11 a.m. A kayak was also pulled from the water, police said. 

The man has not been identified by police.

People in the area told Eyewitness News a kayaker was fishing when the kayak overturned. Police did not confirm these statements. 

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.