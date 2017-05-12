Man's body pulled from Wethersfield Cove

A kayaker drowned after his kayak overturned in Wethersfield Cove, police said. (WFSB)

Police are looking into the discovery of a body near Wethersfield Cove on Friday.

A fisherman discovered the body around 11 a.m. A kayak was also pulled from the water, police said.

The man has not been identified by police.

People in the area told Eyewitness News a kayaker was fishing when the kayak overturned. Police did not confirm these statements.

