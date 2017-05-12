Derby man given 2-year reprieve from deportation

Sen. Richard Blumenthal revealed on Friday that Luis Barrios was given a two-year stay in the United States.(WFSB)

'Ever since joining a Derby man's battle to stay in the United States, one of Connecticut's senators has been the fight's face.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal revealed on Friday that Luis Barrios was given a two-year stay in the United States.

"I'm very happy," Barrios said.

Blumenthal said deportation should not apply to Barrios because he has no criminal record. Blumenthal added that he is waiting for an explanation on policy when it comes to these situations with no criminal record.

"I could not be prouder to stand with this beautiful family today as they celebrate this wonderful news. This is a meaningful and positive step forward, but the process is not yet over. I’m just as committed to getting a positive permanent decision as I have ever been, so Luis and the Barrios family can get the relief they deserve. Unfortunately, the peace, security and relief they enjoy today eludes far too many others who still face deportation and destruction of their families. I will continue to fight for comprehensive immigration reform to provide lasting change to our broken immigration system," Blumenthal said in a statement on Friday.

Blumenthal said he originally planned to provide that update at a noon news conference first designated to discuss Blumenthal's take on the firing of FBI director James Comey. Blumenthal modified that news conference to include his news about Barrios.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials are removing his ankle bracelet. Blumenthal said Barrios' case, this is a "stay," so he can seek and file for asylum.

At the beginning of the month, Barrios was granted a 30-day stay.

Barrios, who made a life for himself in Derby with a wife and four children, has been fending off deportation to his home country of Guatemala where his father was threatened and killed. Barrios said he fears going back because he could also become a victim.

Barrios arrived in the U.S. decades ago but never became a citizen.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said he was happy Barrios "can stay here at home with his wife and kids."

“I’m happy Connecticut’s congressional delegation could act quickly and help," Murphy said in a statement on Friday.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro said she was "overwhelmed with joy" that Barrios has been granted a two-year stay.

"Luis’s family, the Derby community, and the many advocacy groups working on his behalf have helped shine a light on this case and made today’s announcement possible. While we have achieved a great milestone in Luis’s immigration case, there is still much more work to do," DeLauro said in a statement on Friday.

DeLauro called on the U.S. Department of Justice to "reopen this case immediately and give Luis the opportunity to present his case for asylum."

"We also must continue to fight the Trump Administration’s immoral actions on immigration and Congress should immediately pass comprehensive immigration reform to end the cruel practice of breaking up families," DeLauro said.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.