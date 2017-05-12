Hartford police are looking for more officers

The Hartford Police Department is looking to hire several officers and will provide more information on the hiring process on Friday evening.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin made the announcement on Friday that the city is accepting applications from Hartford residents and non-residents. Applications will be accepted from May 10 to May 24.

“The Police Department received strong interest during its March recruitment drive targeted at Hartford residents. This round is open to all applicants,” Bronin said in a statement on Friday.

Applicants are advised to submit their application and required documentation by clicking here. Applicants can also present them in person, or by mail to the following address:

City of Hartford, Human Resources Department

550 Main Street, Room 3

Hartford, CT 06103

“After years of failing to recruit new officers, we will be bringing on multiple classes of recruits this year, and we encourage anyone who is interested in serving the City to apply,” Bronin said. "Our goal is to build a police force that better reflects our community, and that continues to uphold the tradition of dedicated, professional, community-minded service in the Hartford Police Department."

There will be a hiring informational session at the Hartford Police Academy, which is located at 85 Edwards St., on Friday at 6 p.m.

The applicants must meet the following credentials:

21 years of age or older at the time of application

possess a high school diploma or GED

has a valid driver’s license

All applicants must complete the following items:

the physical ability test

a written test

an oral examination

The applicants must be able to pass a drug test, a background investigation, a polygraph examination, a psychological examination, an interview with the Chief of Police, a physical examination, and a working test/probationary period of one year after graduation from the police academy.

For more information on Hartford police applications, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.