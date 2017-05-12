Old Saybrook fire marshal's office being searched by authorities

Search warrants are being executed at the fire marshal's office at the town hall in Old Saybrook on Friday morning.

Eyewitness News confirmed this information with officials at the Old Saybrook Fire Department, but want to stress those two agencies are not connected.

The fire marshal for Old Saybrook is Don Dobsin.

Eyewitness News is working to get more information about this search and will have the latest updates on air and online.

