Kindergartner receives 'princess' treatment for last day of cancer treatment

Maven Borgen was treated like a princess on her last day of radiation treatment. (WFSB)

A kindergarten student received the royal treatment on her last day of brain cancer radiation treatment.

Maven Borgen, 6, of Wethersfield, stepped out of a limo and onto a carpet outside of Charles Wright Elementary School on Friday.

She was greeted by hundreds of her classmates who were wearing "Team Maven" t-shirts.

In March, Maven was diagnosed with DIPG, an aggressive form of pediatric brain cancer that has no known cure.

She has been in an out of the hospital for months.

Friday marked her last day of radiation at Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

Students, teachers and staff held hand-made signs and cheered as Maven made her way to the back of the elementary school for a huge dance party.

"To have her come and have us be so excited for her, it's amazing," said Lidia Morrissey, Maven's teacher.

It was a special show of support for Maven and her parents to help them forget their struggle, at least for a day.

"We just appreciate you coming out and supporting Maven in this way and just being here for our family in this way," said Paul Borgen, Maven's father.

Fundraisers have been held and money has been raised to alleviate the heavy financial burden of medical expenses.

For Maven's parents, they said all of the love and well-wishes have been heartwarming.

"Sometimes she gets overwhelmed, but I'm sure she's going to talk about it for days and how she got to dress as a princess and have the whole school celebrate her," said Melanie Borgen, Maven's mother.

For her school, it just wanted to do what it could in the long battle that still lies ahead for Maven.

"Immediately, we all just came together because we all have children and it's a sad situation, but we're all going to fight for her and not give up the hope," said Glenn Horter, Charles Wright Elementary School.

In one week, Maven and her family will be heading to Disney World.

It's a trip her mother said she won't soon forget.

