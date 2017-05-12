4 parishes in Diocese of Norwich to merge

Connecticut State Police continue to investigate after a body was found this morning near the boat launch in Lisbon.More >
Connecticut State Police continue to investigate after a body was found this morning near the boat launch in Lisbon.More >
Security footage shows her 8-year-old son, Gabriel Taye, falling unconscious at a Cincinnati school in an incident that may have led to the boy's suicide two days later.More >
Security footage shows her 8-year-old son, Gabriel Taye, falling unconscious at a Cincinnati school in an incident that may have led to the boy's suicide two days later.More >
Nicole Scott told Eyewitness News that she will spend another Mother’s Day without her son this year.More >
Nicole Scott told Eyewitness News that she will spend another Mother’s Day without her son this year.More >
Emergency crews responded to a 14-year-old male biker that had fallen from a mountain bike at Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Ski Resort on Saturday morning.More >
Emergency crews responded to a 14-year-old male biker that had fallen from a mountain bike at Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Ski Resort on Saturday morning.More >
Charla Nash is in good spirits as she continues to recover from a Chimpanzee attack eight years ago.More >
Charla Nash is in good spirits as she continues to recover from a Chimpanzee attack eight years ago.More >
Several emergency crews including Coventry police, fire and ambulance have responded to the Key Bank on Main Street for a hazmat situation.More >
Several emergency crews including Coventry police, fire and ambulance have responded to the Key Bank on Main Street for a hazmat situation.More >
Hospitals, major companies and government offices have been hit by a massive wave of cyberattacks across the globe that seize control of computers until the victims pay a ransom. Cybersecurity firm Avast said it had identified more than 75,000 ransomware attacks in 99 countries, making it one of the broadest and most damaging cyberattacks in history.More >
Hospitals, major companies and government offices have been hit by a massive wave of cyberattacks across the globe that seize control of computers until the victims pay a ransom. Cybersecurity firm Avast said it had identified more than 75,000 ransomware attacks in 99 countries, making it one of the broadest and most damaging cyberattacks in history.More >
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >
West Haven police have arrested the driver of a car who rammed a police cruiser and lead officers on a short pursuit.More >
West Haven police have arrested the driver of a car who rammed a police cruiser and lead officers on a short pursuit.More >