Route 15 northbound in Milford closed due to 'serious crash' - WFSB 3 Connecticut

TRAFFIC ALERT

Route 15 northbound in Milford closed due to 'serious crash'

Posted: Updated:
(CT DOT) (CT DOT)
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -

The northbound side of Route 15 in Milford is closed after a motor vehicle crash on Friday afternoon. 

Route 15 is closed near exit 55A.

State police said people involved in the crash suffered "serious injuries." 

To stay ahead of traffic delays, click here

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Connecticut State Police. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.