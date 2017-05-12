Route 15 northbound in Milford closed due to 'serious crash'

The northbound side of Route 15 in Milford is closed after a motor vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.

Route 15 is closed near exit 55A.

State police said people involved in the crash suffered "serious injuries."

#cttraffic: Rt 15 north near exit 55A in Milford is closed for a motor vehicles accident/ rollover with serious injuries. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 12, 2017

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Connecticut State Police.

