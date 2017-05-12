'Serious crash' closes Route 15 northbound in Milford during evening commute

The northbound side of Route 15 in Milford was closed during the Friday evening commute after a serious motor vehicle crash.

Route 15 was closed near exit 55A after a crash around 3 p.m.

State police said people involved in the crash suffered "serious injuries."

#cttraffic: Rt 15 north near exit 55A in Milford is closed for a motor vehicles accident/ rollover with serious injuries. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 12, 2017

Route 15 reopened around 6:40 p.m.

#cttraffic Rt 15 north in Milford has re-opened. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 12, 2017

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Connecticut State Police.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.