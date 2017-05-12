'Serious crash' closes Route 15 northbound in Milford during ev - WFSB 3 Connecticut

'Serious crash' closes Route 15 northbound in Milford during evening commute

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -

The northbound side of Route 15 in Milford was closed during the Friday evening commute after a serious motor vehicle crash. 

Route 15 was closed near exit 55A after a crash around 3 p.m.

State police said people involved in the crash suffered "serious injuries." 

Route 15 reopened around 6:40 p.m. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Connecticut State Police. 

