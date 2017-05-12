Channel 3 visits North Haven

Eyewitness News traveled to North Haven for Friday’s edition of 20 Towns in 20 Days.

The Connecticut town came to be back in 1714, that's when Reverend James Pierpont of New Haven, left 8 acres of land to his neighbors in the Northeast Parish, that's what it was called back then.

It's home to what residents say are the best wings in all of Connecticut. Eyewitness News' first stop was The Hard Hat.

"If you're in North Haven and you're a local, you're coming here,” said Vinnie Liuzzi.

"The best wings around, they're called the ‘dub wings,’ they're fried and grilled, just can't get enough of them,” said Mike Sola.

Meet John Chiari, otherwise known as ‘dub,’ the co-creator of the popular wing. He started making them back in 1993, for one reason.

"It was simple, I don't like messy and I wanted to dry it off,” Chiari said.

The wings are so popular, it's the go-to party food for just about every North Haven resident for the Super Bowl.

Also in North Haven, Sandra Nightingale-Dietter is the owner of Nightingale Ranch, one of the few places in the state that offers horseback riding as a form a therapy.

"This ranch is my heart, I love being here, I’ve loved horses my whole life and to get therapeutic kids, disabled kids and adults to come, it's a wonderful thing,” Nightingale-Dietter said.

Nightingale has been part of the North Haven landscape for five years.

"I was a special education teacher for years, loved horses, put them together and it became a dream,” Nightingale-Dietter said.

With its' historical cemetery, civil war monument, memorials from World War II, Korean, Vietnam wars and 911 memorial. A beautiful tribute, dedicated to the men and women of North Haven who served our country proudly.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.